CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#QueenElizabeth#Ganeshotsav#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » Movies » Emmy Awards 2022 Winners: Michael Keaton Wins Award For 'Dopesick', Julia Garner Takes Home Trophy Too
1-MIN READ

Emmy Awards 2022 Winners: Michael Keaton Wins Award For 'Dopesick', Julia Garner Takes Home Trophy Too

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: September 13, 2022, 07:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Emmy Awards: Julia Garner wins outstanding supporting actress (Photos: Twitter)

Emmy Awards: Julia Garner wins outstanding supporting actress (Photos: Twitter)

Emmy Awards 2022 Winners: Check out who won what at the mega show which was held on Monday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

Emmy Awards 2022 were held on Tuesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in which several celebrities were honoured. While Michael Keaton won the lead actor in a limited series for the show ‘Dopesick’, Murray Bartlett took home the trophy for supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie. Matthew Macfadyen also won the Supporting actor in a drama series award for the much-loved series ‘Succession’. Matthew was nominated in 2020 as well. However, back then, he did not win the award.

Meanwhile, what also made history at the mega show was “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph who became the second Black winner in the history of the supporting actress in a comedy series. Previously, the award was only won by Jackee Harry for ‘227’.

Check out the full list of winners here:

Competition Program
“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Variety Talk Series
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Variety Sketch Series
“Saturday Night Live”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

 

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 13, 2022, 07:39 IST
last updated:September 13, 2022, 07:39 IST