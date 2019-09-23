Emmys 2019: Fleabag Emerges the Biggest Winner, Game Of Thrones Fails to Break Own Record

The 71st PrimeTime Emmy Awards came to a wrap on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Winners from the Best television series were honoured for their performances of the past year, with some exciting and unpredictable wins.

Game of Thrones, which had a record 32 nominations, became one of the major stories as it failed to break it's own Emmy record. Having won 10 Creative Arts Emmy awards for Season 8 earlier, just three more could have helped it to take its tally to 13 (from 12), thereby creating a new record. However, it was not that big a surprise since the last season received an underwhelming response. Nevertheless, the show took home two awards; Best Drama and Best Supporting Actor, Drama for Peter Dinklage.

Another big surprise of the night was Fleabag sweeping four major awards, namely Best Comedy, Best Actress In A Comedy, Best Writing and Best Direction.

Check out the list of the winners in key categories below:

Best Drama Series: Game Of Thrones

Best Comedy Series: Fleabag

Best Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Best Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live

Best Limited Series: Chernobyl

Best Television Movie: Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)

Best Actor - Comedy: Bill Hader, Barry

Best Actor - Drama: Billy Porter, Pose

Best Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Best Actress - Comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Actress - Drama: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Best Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Supporting Actor - Comedy: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best Supporting Actor - Drama: Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones

Best Supporting Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Best Supporting Actress - Comedy: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best Supporting Actress - Drama: Julia Garner, Ozark

Best Supporting Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Patricia Arquette, The Act

Best Director - Comedy: Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag

Best Director - Drama: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Best Director - Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Johan Renck, Chernobyl

Best Director - Variety Series: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live

Best Writing - Comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Writing - Drama: Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Best Writing - Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special: Chernobyl

Best Writing - Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Best Competition Program: RuPaul's Drag Race

