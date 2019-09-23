Emmys 2019: Fleabag Emerges the Biggest Winner, Game Of Thrones Fails to Break Own Record
The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards saw an unpredictable night of winners.
Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones, courtesy of HBO
The 71st PrimeTime Emmy Awards came to a wrap on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Winners from the Best television series were honoured for their performances of the past year, with some exciting and unpredictable wins.
Game of Thrones, which had a record 32 nominations, became one of the major stories as it failed to break it's own Emmy record. Having won 10 Creative Arts Emmy awards for Season 8 earlier, just three more could have helped it to take its tally to 13 (from 12), thereby creating a new record. However, it was not that big a surprise since the last season received an underwhelming response. Nevertheless, the show took home two awards; Best Drama and Best Supporting Actor, Drama for Peter Dinklage.
Another big surprise of the night was Fleabag sweeping four major awards, namely Best Comedy, Best Actress In A Comedy, Best Writing and Best Direction.
Check out the list of the winners in key categories below:
Best Drama Series: Game Of Thrones
Best Comedy Series: Fleabag
Best Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Best Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live
Best Limited Series: Chernobyl
Best Television Movie: Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)
Best Actor - Comedy: Bill Hader, Barry
Best Actor - Drama: Billy Porter, Pose
Best Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Best Actress - Comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Actress - Drama: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Best Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Supporting Actor - Comedy: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best Supporting Actor - Drama: Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones
Best Supporting Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Best Supporting Actress - Comedy: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best Supporting Actress - Drama: Julia Garner, Ozark
Best Supporting Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Patricia Arquette, The Act
Best Director - Comedy: Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag
Best Director - Drama: Jason Bateman, Ozark
Best Director - Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Johan Renck, Chernobyl
Best Director - Variety Series: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live
Best Writing - Comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Writing - Drama: Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Best Writing - Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special: Chernobyl
Best Writing - Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Best Competition Program: RuPaul's Drag Race
