Emmys 2020: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Surprise Fans with 'Friends Reunion'

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Monday. The event was hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and attended by celebrities and nominees from the comfort of their home. One of the highlights of the awards night was when Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, Friends cast, reunited on-screen.

Jennifer presented awards in one of the categories with the show host and later made an appearance virtually while her category nominations were announced. Jennifer was in the running for Best Actress (Drama) for her part in The Morning Show.

Meanwhile, a mini Friends reunion was something that fans never expected but got anyway. Jason Bateman also crashed Jennifer, Lisa and Courteney's reunion at the Emmys. Take a look at how the co-stars from the hit sitcom got together. Courteney also joked that the three have been living together since 1994, which is when their show Friends went on air.

IM SCREAMING JENNIFER ANISTON, COURTENEY COX AND LISA KUDROW!! THE FRIENDS WOMEN ARE TOGETHER. #emmys pic.twitter.com/m3mRyzFwfc — thay (@beingamaguire) September 21, 2020

Meanwhile, it has also been announced that the cast of Friends will be reuniting for a special. The episode will reportedly be hosted by Ellen DeGeneres. The special will stream on HBO Max and has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show is taped in front of a live audience and due to safety measures studio and makers are unwilling to invite people for live filming. However, once coronavirus threat recedes, the special reunion with Jennifer, Lisa, Courteney, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer will be filmed. More details are awaited.