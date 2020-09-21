Emmys 2020: Jennifer Aniston Putting Out Fire on Stage is a Fan Favourite Moment, Watch Video

Jennifer Aniston, nominated in the lead actress drama category for The Morning Show, joined show host Jimmy Kimmel at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards stage on September 20 in Los Angeles. She was there to present the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. While there are about a thousand things that make Emmys different this year, here is a noteworthy standout.

Kimmel starts a fire by setting the winner’s envelope ablaze and a startled Aniston gets a fire extinguisher to put it out. He first sprays the disinfectant spray all over the envelope (maybe a little too much) and later dumps it in a basket and sets it on fire in an attempt to prickle away all the germs.

The 51-year-old actress before saving the Emmys from the fire gave a little warning to Jimmy. She is heard saying, “That's a little extreme, Jimmy,"

Thankfully, the gorgeous diva was successful in her attempts to douse the flames. Jimmy picked up the charred remains of the winner’s envelope with the help of metal tongs.

Jennifer Aniston puts out a fire and saves the #Emmys! pic.twitter.com/hUBfzVzTn8 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 21, 2020

Finally they announced the winner of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award. Catherine O’Hara lifted the trophy for Schitt’s Creek.

The fiery moment was meant to pay tribute to taking every safety precaution during the pandemic, and also explains why the show is happening virtually.

Jennifer, who herself is up for an award, didn’t want to miss out and hence rushed out of the scene slightly bamboozled. It was a sight to see what a terrific firefighter she made in a stunning floor-length black outfit and high heels. Jennifer opted for a statement necklace and delicate waves for her blonde tresses.

Jimmy addressed an empty theatre in Los Angeles for the 72nd Emmys as it is under strict Covid-19 lockdown. Winners are taking their awards from home this year when the event is sans red carpet and star-studded audience. The Emmys are the first big award show to be held virtually in the pandemic-era.