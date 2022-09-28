Emotional Mahesh Babu Performs Last Rites at Mom Indira Devi's Funeral In Hyderabad; See Pics

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu was seen performing the last rites of his mother Indira Devi. The actor’s mother passed away on Wednesday morning owing to an age-related ailment. The actor was seen wearing a traditional white outfit and heading for the funeral. Mahesh was visibly emotional as he headed to perform the last rite.

Earlier in the day, Mahesh Babu’s family had revealed that the last rites would take place at Maha Prasthanam. Her mortal remains were kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to pay their last respects. Several stars including Nagarjuna, Venkatesh Daggubati and Vijay Deverakonda, among others, were seen visiting Mahesh’s family and paying their last respects.

Emotional #MaheshBabu 💔 at mother Indra devi ji last rites in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/tIKav2rCCb — ARTISTRYBUZZ (@ArtistryBuzz) September 28, 2022

Several stars also took to social media and offered their condolences. Jr NTR wrote: “Deeply saddened by the passing away of Indira Devi Garu. Deepest condolences to Krishna garu, Mahesh anna and family in this time of grief.” Director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “Saddened to hear about the demise of Mahesh Babu Garu’s mother Indiramma garu. Sending my prayers and deepest condolences Krishna Garu, @urstrulyMahesh and the family.”

“The news of Indira Devi’s passing is very sad. Wishing the soul of the Mother Goddess to rest in peace, I express my deepest condolences to Superstar Krishna, brother Mahesh Babu, and all the family members,’ wrote Chiranjeevi,” wrote Chiranjeevi. Fans also offered their condolences and prayed for the family.

Mahesh Babu was born to yesteryear actor Krishna and Indira Devi. He is the fourth child of the five children the couple had. Mahesh’s sister Manjula Ghattamaneni penned a moving tribute to Indira as well. She called her mother as her Guru, foundation, and heart. “Your love has been my protection. You are the biggest influence in my life,” she said.

Earlier this year, Mahesh Babu’s elder brother Ramesh Babu breathed his last due to an age-related illness.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here