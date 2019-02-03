English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Emotional Sonali Bendre Returns to the Set Amid Cancer Battle, Shares a Heartfelt Message
Actress Sonali Bendre Behl, who spent months in New York battling cancer, on Saturday returned to face the cameras.
Actress Sonali Bendre Behl, who spent months in New York battling cancer, on Saturday returned to face the cameras.
Loading...
Mumbai: Actress Sonali Bendre Behl, who spent months in New York battling cancer, on Saturday returned to face the cameras. She says it's a surreal feeling. Sonali shot a brand campaign, details of which are currently under wraps. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has directed the ad.
She shared a photograph on Instagram, and is seen in a casual white dress, a sleeveless denim jacket and a pair of funky sneakers.
Along with the photograph, Sonali wrote: "Being back on a set after a major sabbatical - one that has been testing in many ways on so many levels - is a surreal feeling.
"After all this, I sort of feel an additional sense of purpose and meaning and I'm so grateful to be back in action."
She added: "I don't think words would do justice to how beautiful it feels to be back at work...to face the camera again and portray the range of emotions required. Given that my emotions have been running high for the last couple of months, it feels good to give into the emotions that the job requires."
Sonali, married to film producer Goldie Behl, announced earlier this year that she was diagnosed with a high grade cancer. She said her family and close friends have provided her the best support system.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
She shared a photograph on Instagram, and is seen in a casual white dress, a sleeveless denim jacket and a pair of funky sneakers.
Along with the photograph, Sonali wrote: "Being back on a set after a major sabbatical - one that has been testing in many ways on so many levels - is a surreal feeling.
"After all this, I sort of feel an additional sense of purpose and meaning and I'm so grateful to be back in action."
She added: "I don't think words would do justice to how beautiful it feels to be back at work...to face the camera again and portray the range of emotions required. Given that my emotions have been running high for the last couple of months, it feels good to give into the emotions that the job requires."
View this post on Instagram
Being back on a set after a major sabbatical – one that has been testing in many ways on so many levels – is a surreal feeling. After all this, I sort of feel an additional sense of purpose and meaning and I'm so grateful to be back in action. I don’t think words would do justice to how beautiful it feels to be back at work...to face the camera again and portray the range of emotions required. Given that my emotions have been running high for the last couple of months, it feels good to give into the emotions that the job requires. It's just the kind of day that helps me #SwitchOnTheSunshine #OneDayAtATime❤
Sonali, married to film producer Goldie Behl, announced earlier this year that she was diagnosed with a high grade cancer. She said her family and close friends have provided her the best support system.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amidst Break-up with Himansh Kohli, Neha Kakkar Releases Her Version of 'Tera Ghata'
- Want Free Beyonce and Jay-Z Concert Tickets for Life? All You Have to Do is Become Vegan
- Ali Magic as Qatar Shock Japan to Win First Asian Cup
- Bajaj Dominar Becomes First Indian Motorcycle to Reach Antarctica
- Head Dedicates Maiden Test Ton to Close Friend Phil Hughes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results