Emotional Sonali Bendre Revisits Hospital Where She Was Treated for Cancer: 'It Was Bittersweet'

An emotional Sonali Bendre revisited the hospital where she was treated for her cancer in the US and shared a video recalling her battle with cancer. For the unversed, Sonali was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. She shared the news of her diagnosis via social media in 2018.

Taking to Instagram, Sonali shared a video in which she was seated in the same chair where she got her chemotherapy done and opened up about her journey. She also shared a picture of the time she was getting the treatment done. She posed with her husband Goldie Behl.

Sharing the video, Sonali said, “This chair, this view, this exact same spot… 4 years later. From sheer terror to continued hope, so much has changed yet so much remains the same. It was unreal to sit there and see patients going in and I could see that I had been through a similar journey… saw the chemotherapy suite, the same waiting room, faces were different…” she said.

“I felt like telling the patients that there’s HOPE, and I am there on the other side and look at me today I have come in for a visit on the other side of the spectrum. It was, as you can guess, a very bittersweet, emotional day. I stepped out, looked my son in the eye, with the sunshine on my face and thanked the universe for everything,” she added.

Sonali was showered with love and support from several celebrity friends. Suzanne Khan wrote, “Warrior princess sonzyy.” Shweta Bachhan added “Sending you loads of love.” Many fans also joined in and showed their support by dropping heart emojis in the comments section.

In 2018, Sonali’s breast cancer was diagnosed at an early stage and was cured in due course. On the work front, Sonali recently made her OTT debut with the web series The Broken News. The plot of the show primarily revolves around the nitty-gritty of the media industry and what goes behind it. This marked her comeback to acting after her cancer treatment. The show received positive remarks from both the public and critics.

