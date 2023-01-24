Emotional Suniel Shetty Breaks Down At KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's Wedding: Report

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot on Monday evening. The wedding ceremony looked nothing less than a scene out of a fairytale movie, with Rahul and Athiya exchanging their vows while the sunset in the background. The pictures from the ceremony have already won the internet over, and a new report about Suniel Shetty’s reaction during the pheras has us wanting to give him a warm hug.

According to a Bollywood Life source, Suniel Shetty reportedly got emotional when the pheras began and the actor broke down as well. “Suniel had this very cool Anna image. But he is also a very emotional person and a doting father. It was heartening to see him happy and at the same time tear up to see his little daughter become a bride. He was emotional all through the pheras," the source said.

The source added that Suniel was on his toes throughout the wedding. “He looked after everything himself and ensured that everybody attending the wedding, inside and out, were comfortable and taken good care of. The father in him truly took over and he played the perfect host," the insider claimed.

On Monday evening, Suniel appeared in front of the paparazzi to confirm that the wedding rituals are done. He was joined by his son Ahan Shetty. While talking to the media people, Suniel revealed that the wedding is officially over and he has become a father-in-law. The father-son duo were also seen giving away hampers to the press.

Soon after, Athiya and Rahul dropped heartwarming pictures from the wedding and wrote, “In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

