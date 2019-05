Emotional Trailer of Jonas Brothers Documentary 'Chasing Happiness' Makes Fans Teary-Eyed

I'm getting emotional with just the trailer ❤ I can't wait to watch #ChasingHappiness documentary @jonasbrothers on June 4th! You guys are the light that makes my darkness disappear.

Your music is everything to me — Erika Jonas (@Erika9716) May 9, 2019

Even if each of them found success on their own, there’s still a missing piece. Family first. Always. I love these dudes. #ChasingHappiness https://t.co/Gzhf1knhVl — marina ‎✪ (@avengebuckyb) May 9, 2019

I can’t believe that there is a clip of the New Jersey mall show from 2007 in the #ChasingHappiness trailer....I remember driving from Pennsylvania and standing in that mall for hours...for TWO songs but damn would I do it again in a heartbeat. @jonasbrothers love you guys ❤️ — Megan Strong (@meeegsstrong) May 9, 2019

From humble roots as pastor’s sons in New Jersey, through their meteoric rise to fame, the Jonas Brothers’ bond was unshakeable. Until one day, Nick decided to explore new paths "individually". A surprising and painful breakup led Joe, Kevin and Nick down very different paths. However after 10 years the band and brothers united again with their first new album, 'Happiness Begins', since 2009. With deeply personal interviews, previously unreleased footage and exclusive music, Chasing Happiness is a story of brotherhood.Chasing Happiness, a documentary on popular band Jonas Brothers, is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 4. On Thursday, the makers of the documentary released its first trailer.The film, directed by John Lloyd Taylor, promises to give its viewers an up close and personal look into the lives of the Jonas Brothers after almost six years of their group hiatus. It is said to have never-before-seen footage of the band, starting with their early days growing up in New Jersey in a family that was struggling to make their ends meet, to the time when the band became a popular name in the industry. Take a look!Soon after the video was released fans took to Twitter sharing the emotional responses to the trailer. While one of them wrote, "MY HEART. You have no idea how happy it makes me to see them together again and in this positive space. These guys were my entire childhood. I feel like the world is right again and I’m so proud of them." Another tweeted, "Just watched #ChasingHappiness trailer and I cried... I'm so happy that the brothers have been able to heal and that the future smiles to them. It's hard to see how much in pain they were but beautiful that their love is stronger than the bad stuff."The band had announced the documentary soon after they released their comeback song Sucker which also features their real-life partners -- Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Deleasa, respectively.Follow @News18Movies for more