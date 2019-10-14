Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Emotionally I Have Never Been as Burnt Out as I Felt After Chhapaak, Says Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone says her upcoming film 'Chhapaak' has been her toughest and most emotionally taxing project till date.

PTI

Updated:October 14, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Emotionally I Have Never Been as Burnt Out as I Felt After Chhapaak, Says Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone says her upcoming film 'Chhapaak' has been her toughest and most emotionally taxing project till date.

Deepika Padukone says her upcoming film Chhapaak has been her toughest and most emotionally taxing project till date. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal, played by Deepika and also stars Vikrant Massey.

Speaking at a session at Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star, 2019 on Sunday, Deepika said until Chhapaak she thought doing a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was emotionally difficult.

"With him it's not just about the character or the film but everything that goes IN making it, all the hurdles. So by the end of it you're exhausted for various reasons.

"With 'Chhapaak', the process was exhausting. We had to get the prosthetics done for like three hours and another hour to take it off. Emotionally I have never been as burnt out as I felt after that," she said.

Deepika, who turns producer with the project, also shared how she got the character out of her system.

"On the last day I asked Meghna to get made an extra piece. We got that, only for me to burn it at pack up. It was a hospital scene, we finished that and I took off my face (prosthetic), had a shower, took this extra piece, went to a corner, threw alcohol on it and burnt it.

"I watched it burn and stood there as I needed to see it burn completely. I wanted everything to become ash. I stood there till that entire process was over and only then felt a part of it had left my system, my body. But it's not entirely possible as none of these characters leave your system. As of now, this has been the toughest film I've done," she added.

Chhapaak, backed by Fox Star Studios, is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram