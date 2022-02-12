'Emotions Bigger Than Business': Teaser of James Starring Late Puneeth Rajkumar Out

The teaser of James, starring late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, was released on February 11, and it made his fans emotional.

The film will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam on March 17 to commemorate Puneeth Rajkumar’s birth anniversary.

“Emotions are bigger than business," says the teaser, followed by scenes of business meetings, cityscapes, and action sequences. If the teaser is anything to go by, James’ story revolves around the mafia and the underworld.

Puneeth plays Santhosh, a security agent who takes leadership of a squad to take down a mafia operation. He is introduced as someone who is known for his instincts and intuitions. An exchange between the villain and Puneeth concludes the teaser. When the former asserts, “There are no records of my opponents winning," Puneeth responds saying he is known for breaking such records.

The female lead is Priya Anand. Sarat Kumar, Srikanth Aditya Menon, Mukesh Risi, Rangayana Raghu, Avinash, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Anu Prabhakar, Suchendra Prasad, and Ketan Karande will also be seen in the film. James is directed by Chethan Kumar.

After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it's time for our desi Superhero! pic.twitter.com/Cu8bg81FYx— Sony Pictures Films India (@sonypicsfilmsin) February 10, 2022

Puneeth Rajkumar’s voice in the film was dubbed by his brother Shiva Rajkumar. With cinematography by Swamy J Gowda, the film’s aesthetics are sharp and sophisticated. The teaser’s music, composed by Charan Raj, enhances the experience.

Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar will appear in James in special roles. The fact that this is the first time all three Rajkumar brothers have shared screen time has raised viewers’ expectations.

James’ teaser contains multiple high-octane actions and confrontation scenes. Its sleek production elements and elegant graphics have caught the attention of the fans. The teaser looks compelling enough to help James open to a good box office reception on March 17.

Puneeth Rajkumar, affectionately called Appu by his fans, died of a heart attack on October 29 in Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital. He was 46 years old at the time.

