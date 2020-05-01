Empathy Must Prevail: Arjun Slams Netizens As Rishi Kapoor's Video From Hospital Emerged Online

After veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's untimely demise on April 30, 2020, Arjun Kapoor took to Insta Stories to post a heartfelt tribute to the actor. However, he also posted a cautionary tale against people who posted and shared videos of the late actor from his hospital bed.

“The choice to not post something is sometimes as important as to be the first to post something. Images have a lot of power lest we forget. Sometimes humanity, empathy must prevail over being first to embrace use of sly voyeuristic material presented to you. Just sometimes,” he wrote.

Actor Kushal Tandon also took to Twitter and asked people to delete it. “There’s a forward that a ward boy or someone from the hospital has shot of Rishi Kapoor in his hospital bed just before he passed. I saw it. And think it’s a gross violation of his privacy. If you do receive it, delete it rather than forward it further. I did,” he wrote.

"Not the video in which the word boy is singing, there is one more video of two minutes in which the boy is sneaking around and he is lying on his bed."

Arjun Kapoor also wrote a heartfelt tribute for Rishi Kapoor reminiscing about the late actor, an idol and a family friend.

