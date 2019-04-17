Emraan Hashmi All Set to Star in the Hindi Remake of Malayalam Horror Film 'Ezra'

Glad to be part of this NEXT-GEN horror film. #EZRA pic.twitter.com/5W0QYHk4bz — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) April 17, 2019

After almost three years, Emraan Hashmi has signed a horror film—this time it’s the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Ezra. The actor says the movie will push boundaries, and promises "one hell of a spooky ride".Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak's Hindi remake of the Prithviraj-starrer horror film is being produced by Panorama Studios. It will be helmed by Jay Krishnan, who has directed the original Malayalam film as well. The film will be shot in Mumbai and Mauritius. The casting for the female lead is underway."Horror is a genre with immense potential. A well-made horror film will always draw audiences in huge numbers to cinema halls," Emraan said."With Ezra, we hope to push the boundaries further and give the audience an experience that they will never forget. I'm happy to be associating with Kumarji and Abhishek on this film and with Jay at the helm of things, all I can say is be prepared for one hell of a spooky ride," he added.Known for starring in several horror-thrillers such as Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Raaz 3: The Third Dimension, Ek Thi Daayan and Raaz Reboot, Emraan was last seen in Why Cheat India.Producer Abhishek said, "Ezra was a success story in Malayalam. Since a good story is always universal, we were convinced that it has the potential to appeal to the pan-India audience as it has a perfect blend of horror, story and emotion. With this remake, we look forward to working with Emraan for our third collaboration after Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji and the yet untitled Amitji-Emraan film which is under-production."Krishnan says the film will come with a "fresh approach to the horror genre.” “Ezra was a blockbuster down south. I hope to push the envelope further with the backing of Panorama studios and the presence of an actor like Emraan Hashmi," he said.