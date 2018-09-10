English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Emraan Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary Bask in the Sun on the Sets of Cheat India, See Pic
After catching attention with #NakalMeinHiAkalHai, the picture from the sets of 'Cheat India' is going viral on social media.
Image courtesy: Reuters
Emraan Hashmi has started making headlines for his upcoming film Cheat India opposite Shreya Dhanwanthary. Releasing on January 29, the film is a commentary on India’s education system.
After catching attention with #NakalMeinHiAkalHai, the picture from the sets of the film is going viral on social media.
In the picture, Emraan can be seen sitting by the sea with his co actor Shreya in Mumbai. As the Jannat actor sports his glasses with a moustache, Shreya is covering her face to skip the sun.
Shreya Dhanwanthary, who will be making her Bollywood debut with Cheat India, shot to fame with her web series Ladies Room.
On the work front, apart from Cheat India, Emraan has three major projects in the pipeline.
He is all set to make his Netflix debut with The Bard of Blood, an eight-episode series to be produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. He will be seen in the lead role for the show based on Bilal Siddiq’s bestselling novel by the same name.
The Raaz Reboot actor will also star in Father's Day, in which he will be seen as Suryakant Bhande Patil, a detective who has solved 120 child kidnapping cases for free.
He will also be a part of an untitled film with director Kunal Deshmukh. The two will be reuniting after 10 years. They last worked together in Jannat.
Speeding towards finish line... All set for #RepublicDayWeekend... Emraan Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary captured on Sunday, shooting for #CheatIndia at a South Mumbai club... 25 Jan 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/3WDufms5w1— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2018
