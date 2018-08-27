Emraan Hashmi Asks if Copying is Wise in Cheat India’s New Teaser-Poster

Emraan Hashmi on Monday unveiled the teaser-poster of his first home production Cheat India.The 39-year-old actor took to Twitter to share it. The minimalistic poster reads: “#NakalMeinHiAkalHai Do you agree? Stay tuned to find out!”Directed by Soumik Sen, the film, which is a commentary on India’s education system, has been accused of plagiarism. Filmmaker-actor duo Dinesh Gautam and Imran Zahid have claimed that the its storyline is copied from their movie, Marksheet.Starring Emraan and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles and co-produced by T-Series, Cheat India is scheduled to release on January 25, 2019.Apart from Cheat India, Emraan has three other projects in the pipeline.He is all set to make his Netflix debut with The Bard of Blood, an eight-episode series to be produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Emraan will play the lead in the show, which is based on Bilal Siddiq’s bestselling novel of the same name.The Raaz Reboot actor will also star in Father's Day, in which he will be seen as Suryakant Bhande Patil, a detective who has solved 120 child kidnapping cases for free.Finally, he has a yet-untitled film with director Kunal Deshmukh. The two will be reuniting after 10 years. They last worked together in Jannat.