GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Emraan Hashmi Asks if Copying is Wise in Cheat India’s New Teaser-Poster

Emaraan Hashmi is also working on a Netflix web series and a film called Father's Day.

News18.com

Updated:August 27, 2018, 5:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Emraan Hashmi Asks if Copying is Wise in Cheat India’s New Teaser-Poster
Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Cheat India is set to release on January 25, 2019. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Emraan Hashmi on Monday unveiled the teaser-poster of his first home production Cheat India.

The 39-year-old actor took to Twitter to share it. The minimalistic poster reads: “#NakalMeinHiAkalHai Do you agree? Stay tuned to find out!”




Directed by Soumik Sen, the film, which is a commentary on India’s education system, has been accused of plagiarism. Filmmaker-actor duo Dinesh Gautam and Imran Zahid have claimed that the its storyline is copied from their movie, Marksheet.

Starring Emraan and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles and co-produced by T-Series, Cheat India is scheduled to release on January 25, 2019.

Apart from Cheat India, Emraan has three other projects in the pipeline.
He is all set to make his Netflix debut with The Bard of Blood, an eight-episode series to be produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Emraan will play the lead in the show, which is based on Bilal Siddiq’s bestselling novel of the same name.

The Raaz Reboot actor will also star in Father's Day, in which he will be seen as Suryakant Bhande Patil, a detective who has solved 120 child kidnapping cases for free.

Finally, he has a yet-untitled film with director Kunal Deshmukh. The two will be reuniting after 10 years. They last worked together in Jannat.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 7
    gold
  • 12
    SILVER
  • 20
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 39
Loading...