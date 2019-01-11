Emraan Hashmi Calls Cheat India's New Title 'Illogical', Changes Twitter Handle in Silent Protest

Lack of time left the makers of Cheat India with no choice but to agree to a new title - Why Cheat India - upon the CBFC's suggestion. But the film's actor and producer Emraan Hashmi says the renaming is "illogical" and "ridiculous".The film, based on the Indian education system, marks Emraan's debut as a producer.When asked why the title had to be changed last minute, just days before its release, Emraan told IANS, "The CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) members found the title misleading. According to them, our film is showing India in a negative light. But that's what it is... what we are showing is a mirror to the system... they should understand it."The actor has even changed his own Twitter handle to @WHYemraanhashmi in silent protest.He said, that at the end of the day, it all boils down to the education system. "Fundamentally, if the system has an open and analytical thinking, then you would not do such illogical things. Changing the film's title at the last moment does not make any sense."The Cheat India title has been there for a year... CBFC approved all our promos earlier, but now, what they have done is absolutely illogical. There is no logic at all," a visibly upset Hashmi said on Friday while promoting the film.However, he feels the title change won't impact the motive of the film."I am happy that our audience is mature enough to judge a particular film. They watch film for the content, not for the title. I'm sure this title transition from 'Cheat India' to 'Why Cheat India' won't hamper the business and motive of our film."Hashmi's co-star and debutante Shreya Dhanwanthary isn't too happy with the name change either.She said, "I don't understand how the censor board can smoothly pass the films which show a lot of violence and vulgarity, but they have problems with a social issue based film like Cheat India."Directed by Soumik Sen, Why Cheat India is scheduled to release on January 18. It was earlier due to hit the screens on January 25 along with Manikarnkika: The Queen of Jhansi and Thackeray.