Emraan Hashmi Says Chehre Co-star Rhea Chakraborty's 'Media Trial Almost Destroyed a Family'

Rhea Chakraborty will be seen in a bit role in the upcoming film Chehre, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The latter has now reacted to Rhea Chakraborty being pulled into controversies and fighting legal battles after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. At the time of his death, Rhea was accused by his family of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds. The actress was subsequently accused in a drugs-related case connected to Sushant’s death, and spent almost a month in jail.

Emraan has called whatever happened with the actress “completely uncalled for". “It was so blown out of proportion, this almost media trial that was conducted, was according to me, so lame. You almost destroyed a family’s life, right? The entire family. For what? Some conjecture, and some assumptions about something that happened," he told Bollywood Hungama.

He added, “While we keep that aside and do what is called actual reporting, there are some portals that do that. But if everybody got down to understanding the ethics of that, and everyone followed those ground rules, I think this world would be a better place. Because as common sense prevails, you’ve got to understand, there is a judicial system. It’s sole purpose is to do this. So why does a portion of the media come down with a guilty verdict on someone?"

The film’s director Rumi Jaffry had earlier asserted that Rhea won’t be a part of the promotions as she is “still trying to get out of her trauma." The spotlight will be on Amitabh and Emraan’s chemistry. Chehre is all set to release in theatres on August 27.

