1-min read

Emraan Hashmi Calls Co-star Rishi Kapoor 'a Sweetheart', Says he's Far From His Angry Self on Twitter

The Body will see Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi come together on the big screen for the first time.

News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
Jeethu Joseph's The Body has fans excited for a number of reasons. One of these being that the film will be Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi's first time together on the big screen. The film also marks Rishi Kapoor's major comeback after a hiatus from Bollywood for his cancer treatment.

The film had been planned and was prepared even before Rishi Kapoor's return to India. The cast and crew of the film had to wait for him to return for the production to advance. Talking about the same, Hashmi told Mid-Day, "I was in touch with Rishiji during his treatment. So, I knew it would take some time. I knew it was treatable, more so because Rishiji was strong. The makers patiently waited for him. It wasn't like anyone was thinking about the delay. Money was riding on the project, but everyone was forthcoming."

It also seems that Rishi Kapoor has earned a reputation for his angry outbursts on Twitter. Nevertheless, Hashmi was quick to clarify that Rishi Kapoor's tweets are not the same as the actor's personality. Hashmi stated, "Far from it. I had the same perception based on his Twitter [feed], but he is a sweetheart."

The Body starring Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala is slated to release on December 13 this year.

