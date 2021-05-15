Emraan Hashmi Confirms Rumours of Mahesh Bhatt-Mukesh Bhatt Split: 'Equations Change'

Emraan Hashmi has worked with the Bhatt clan in many of his previous movies under their banner Vishesh Films. He also shares a familial relationship with them as the actor is the nephew of Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt. Recently, the actor got candid in an interview and seemed to have confirmed the rumours of the Bhatt brothers’ split.

In an interview with Etimes, Emraan shed light on Mahesh and Mukesh’s professional separation. Even though the actor was oblivious of the details of what led to their professional split, he felt disappointed.

“I have many fond memories of Vishesh Films. I just wish we all come back together to do a film,” the actor said. When asked what caused the two to part ways, Emraan said that he didn’t know what the subject was before adding “…well, all good things come to an end. Equations change. Nothing is permanent."

Talking about his equation with the brothers, he said that he still talks to both of them. “Mukeshji wished me before Mumbai Saga.I am in touch with Mahesh Bhatt." “We are family,” he added before saying that he spoke to Mahesh through the lockdown. He is not only just a filmmaker, but a mentor who has always guided Emraan all throughout his career.

Earlier, this year, Mukesh announced that he is stepping back as his children, daughter Sakshi and son Vishesh will now run Vishesh Films. The announcement also said that Mahesh will no longer be a part of the production house. In an earlier interview, Mukesh stated that Vishesh Films was always his company, with Mahesh serving only as a consultant. Mahesh joined as creative head in 2000. "We have had no fight, but he does not want to hold the position anymore," Mukesh added.

Meanwhile, Emraan was last seen in Mumbai Saga alongside the ensemble cast of John Abraham, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni and more. It was released theatrically on March 19, 2021. He will be next seen in Chehre, which has been delayed due to pandemic.

