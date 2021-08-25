Emraan Hashmi Denies Being Part of Salman Khan's Tiger 3: 'I Never Said I Was Doing the Film'

It was being reported that Emraan Hashmi would play an antagonist in Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, Emraan has now categorically denied being a part of the Yash Raj Films production. “Who told you what I have already shot for it? People are saying this, but I have not shot for the film. In fact, I am not a part of the film. I don’t know why people are saying this. I have never given a quote or never said that I am doing the film,” the actor told Pinkvilla.

The action-thriller, backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), features Salman and Katrina as spy agents - Tiger and Zoya. Earlier, when the reports of him joining the star cast of Tiger 3 surfaced online, Emraan said he always dreamt of working with Salman. “I would love to work in the franchise. I would love to work with Salman. It has always been a dream and hopefully, it will come true," the actor had told PTI.

Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina are currently shooting for Tiger 3 in Russia. Ek Tha Tiger (2012), the first movie in the franchise, chronicled the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Kaif) during an investigation.

The sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), saw Tiger and Zoya go on a mission to save a group of hostages held by a militant terrorist organization in Iraq. The film was said to be inspired by the 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by ISIL (the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant).

Ek Tha Tiger was helmed by Kabir Khan, while the second film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Maneesh Sharma will be directing the third installment.

