Emraan Hashmi Flaunts ‘Paris Afterglow’ With Son In Adorable Pic; Fans Call Him ‘Best Dad’

Emraan Hashmi is currently enjoying his getaway in Paris. The actor is accompanied by none other but his little champ, Ayaan Hashmi. Giving a glimpse from his vacay, Emraan shared a slew of pictures on Instagram. In the snaps, the actor is seen hanging out with his son. While Emraan looked all handsome in a full-sleeve t-shirt and grey pants, his little one donned a white anime print t-shirt with grey sweat pants. “Paris Afterglow,” he wrote alongside the adorable pictures. In the second photo, looks like the actor turned photographer to capture an adorable sun-kissed moment with his son. The third photo will leave your heart pumping as Emraan looks dashing as ever as he poses with his shades on. The last picture of the set was a mesmerising view of a Paris lane.

Have a look:

Fans showered the actor and his son with immense love and support. One fan wrote, “You are getting younger day by day,”while many called him the world’s ‘best dad.’ “Sir aapko aur Ayaan ko kisi nazar na lage (May God protect you and your son from evil’s eye),” a third commented. Singer, and songwriter Guru Randhawa, who previously collaborated with Emraan for a song in 2019 film Why Cheat India, was also all hearts over Emraan’s adorable post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Emraan has a couple of interesting releases up his sleeve. He will most likely be playing the antagonist in Tiger 3, which also stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 is slated to release next year, in April. Interestingly, Emraan has never openly admitted about him being a part of Tiger 3 star cast.

The actor also has to begin shooting for his another release, titled “Selfiee” in Bhopal. In the film, Emraan will share the big screen with Akshay Kumar, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film is being directed by Raj Mehta.

