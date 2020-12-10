News18 Logo

Emraan Hashmi Hilariously Reacts to Bihar Student Naming Him As His Father in Admit Card
1-MIN READ

Emraan Hashmi Hilariously Reacts to Bihar Student Naming Him As His Father in Admit Card

Emraan Hashmi. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Actor Emraan Hashmi has reacted to the news of a student in Bihar who named Sunny Leone and the actor as his parents in his exam admit card.

Emraan Hashmi has reacted to the news that a second year student pursuing Bachelors of Arts at a college affiliated to Muzaffarpur’s Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University named the actor as his father on his admit card. Emraan took to Twitter and quote-tweeted a news story on the same and quipped, “I swear he ain’t mine.”

Twitterati started reacting to Emraan’s tweet which many found funny. Actor Vishal Malhotra posted laughter emojis in the comments section of the tweet. Fans of Emraan also shared GIFs and memes and found the actor’s comment witty.

A fan even shared the admit card of the student in the comments. Responding to the comment, a user asked if the student had watched ‘Cheat India’. He was referring to Emraan’s 2019 film Why Cheat India.

The mischievous act happened in Muzaffarpur. It was brought to the notice of the university authorities that saw the admit card not only mentioned Emraan’s name as the father but also names Sunny Leone as the mother of the college student.

As reported, on the admit card, Emraan’s name is spelled differently from the original, however, the name instantly reminds people of the Bollywood actor.

The student named Kundan Kumar is from Dhanraj Mahto Degree College which is situated in Bihar’s Minapur block. The university authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident. It is believed that the student himself is responsible for the mischief.

The unusual admit card has been shared widely on social media. Authorities are trying to track down the student with the help of his mobile number and Aadhaar Card number.


