Emraan Hashmi Hopes to Never Celebrate Birthday in Lock-down Ever Again

Emraan Hashmi, who turned 41 on Tuesday, was certainly not kicked on his big day. As the country is in a complete lock-down for 21 days in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the actor wishes that this was the only one he had to spend in isolation.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, he said, “It’s a strange time we are living in right now. This is a birthday I will never forget, and I hope it’s the only one I am spending under quarantine,”

“None of us were prepared for this, but I think it’s the new normal, which we are all getting used to. Yes, it’s frustrating being locked up, but it’s for the greater good,” he added.

Emraan shared that he spent his birthday by reading and watching a film. Instead of ordering a cake from outside, which is a "qeustionale option" in current times, the actor enjoyed a home-made cake, baked by his wife Parveen. His son Ayaan also helped his mom bake the cake, and made the actor a greeting. “We spoke to a few friends, video calling some others who live in the UK and the US to check up on them,” the actor shared.

While the lock-down has also caused the shutdown of schools and colleges, Emraan feels that education can't stop. Thus, the actor has taken to home schooling and arranged for online courses to make up for his kid's missed time on studies. "Nothing can replace school time, but we don’t know when all this will end and education must continue. They can’t even go out and play right now, so at least this is keeping them busy,” the actor said.

