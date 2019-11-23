Emraan Hashmi Needs 'Gas Mask' to Shoot Chehre in Delhi
Emraan Hashmi on Friday took to Instagram and shared black and white photo of himself in the middle of flight journey saying that he'll need a gas mask for when lands in the national capital.
Image: Emraan Hashmi/Instagram
Actor Emraan Hashmi is currently in the national captial to shoot for the final schedule of his upcoming film "Chehre", and it seems he needed a 'gas mask' the most while filming amidst densely polluted Delhi-NCR air. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandes too shared concern in the matter while they posted images of their faces covered in breathing masks as they traveled and shot in Delhi.
Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Concern over Delhi Pollution: Hope we Resolve This Crisis
Also read: Priyanka Chopra Expresses Joy Being Away from Delhi Pollution, Shares Pic of Mumbai's Blue Sky
Emraan on Friday took to Instagram and shared black and white photo of himself in the middle of flight journey.
"Flight for 'Chehre' last schedule: Delhi , Poland . I need a gas mask for one and a thick north face jacket for the other," he captioned the image.
Emran was traveling to Delhi, after which he is scheduled to fly to Poland for the shoot.
Directed by Rumi Jafferey, the thriller also features Amitabh Bachchan, Rhea Chakraborty and Annu Kapoor in important roles.
Apart from "Chehre", Emraan is also awaiting the release of "The Body", which will release on December 13.
(With inputs from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut Looks Unrecognisable as J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi, Watch Teaser
- Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Quits Show
- Sai Praneeth Gets Engaged, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Attend Ceremony
- TV Actress Gehana Vasisth Extremely Critical, Hospitalised After Long Shift Without Proper Nutrition
- Get a FASTag For Your Car, Unless You Want to Pay More at Toll Plazas From December 1