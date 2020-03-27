Emraan Hashmi on Coronavirus Pandemic: All This Because Someone Wanted to Eat a Bat

The World Health Organization has declared the Coronavirus as a pandemic. There were reports which suggested that the virus has come from bats.

While there is no scientific evidence that the coronavirus was first transmitted from a bat to a person who might have consumed the animal, actor Emraan Hashmi made such a case in his latest tweet with mock conviction.

"And all this because some person thousands of miles away wanted to have a freakish culinary experience like eating a BAT," tweeted Emraan Hashmi, venting ire on someone in the faraway Chinese city of Wuhan who might have consumed an infected bat to contract COVID-19, and then pass it on to others, thereby planting the seed of the ongoing global pandemic.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a 21-day national lockdown to stem the spread of the virus.

On the work front, he will be next seen in the film 'Chehre' co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.