Emraan Hashmi on Name Change on Twitter: Censor Board didn’t Think Cheat India was Apt Title
Emraan Hashmi changed his name on social media after the Censor Board asked the makers of Cheat India to change the title to Why Cheat India!
Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a morally ambiguous fraud in Why Cheat India.
Emraan Hashmi has changed his name to Why Emraan Hashmi on social media after the Censor Board instructed the makers of his new film to change the title. The film has been renamed Why Cheat India now. Earlier, it was titled Cheat India.
Hashmi said the suggestion to change the title diverts the makers’ energy. He said, “Just seven days before the release, we are told to add the word ‘why’ to the original name ‘Cheat India.’ We thought it’s an apt title, but the Censor Board didn’t. They put an extra word because they thought only ‘Cheat India’ is a slightly negative title. I think after watching the film they’ll realise why it should be called ‘Cheat India.’ My only grouch is that they have told us so close to the release.”
He further said that this has forced them to change the already published posters of the film. He said, “We have tried to change a few posters. We are doing this when we should have been putting all our energy into promoting the film. For them, it’s like why should you cheat our India! While there is this mafia which is robbing our country of a good education system.”
Why Cheat India, directed by Soumik Sen, revolves around the theme of education mafia that rigs the examination system and forges results.
The film, which also has Shreya Dhanwantari in an important role, is scheduled to hit the screens on January 18, 2018.
