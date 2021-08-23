Emraan Hashmi on Playing Antagonist in Tiger 3: Never Came Forward and Said I Am Doing All Those Things

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have already kickstarted the foreign leg of Tiger 3’s shooting and it is now reported that Emraan Hashmi, who plays the protagonist in the film will also head to Russia to join the cast and crew. However, neither Yash Raj Films nor the actor has confirmed his role in the film. He is currently in India promoting his upcoming film Chehre.

When asked by a news portal, Hashmi said, “I’ve never come forward and said I am doing all those things." According to Bollywood Hungama, it is reported that his introductory scene is mounted on a huge scene with a budget of Rs. 10 crores. He also reportedly training hard for the film to bulk up for his role.

Talking of Salman and Katrina’s international shoot schedule, a source informed the portal that the shoot is currently taking place in St Petersburg and the Russian schedule began with a grand car chase action sequence. “The Indian and Russian units seemed very well prepared and also adhered to the Covid-19 safety guidelines. Also, the Russian authorities are providing complete cooperation so that the shoot takes place without any hiccups," Bollywood Hungama quoted the source as saying.

The source added, “Despite pandemic restrictions, Aditya Chopra has made it clear that there should be no compromise on the grandeur and scale of the film. The car chase sequence is also being executed keeping in mind Adi’s vision for the film. The film surely would be something to watch out for, especially on the big screen.”

Tiger 3 directed by Maneesh Sharma will also see Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo.

