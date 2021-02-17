Emraan Hashmi Plays Undercover Cop in Jubin Nautiyal's Latest Romantic Ballad Video

Besides being an actor, Emraan Hashmi is known for featuring in some of the most romantic melodies of Bollywood and his recent project just reaffirms that fact. The music video of singer Jubin Nautiyal and music composer Tanishk Bagchi’s latest creation Lut Gaye that came out on Wednesday features Emraan and Yukti Thareja.

The romantic ballad is about two star-crossed lovers and how they manage to steal some precious moments from their limited time together. Based on true events that took place in 1991 Bombay, Emraan plays the role of an undercover cop named Vijay Dandekar while Yukti plays a melancholic bride. The two meet for the first time just a few hours before Yukti is about to tie the knot to a gangster against her wishes. Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the music video shows how an injured Emraan, who is on the run, meets an agitated Yukti in a hotel room.

However, forgetting her woes, Yukti protects Emraan from the goons who follow him. She also tries to nurse his wounds. Emraan then takes Yukti to her groom where the wedding festivities are in full swing. However, Yukti runs away from her wedding and follows Emraan and they both get married and hide away at a library where the climax of the video takes place. After the goons kill the bride, Emraan being an undercover cop kills the three men in an encounter and who never marries again.

The four minute fifty seven second long music video has received over 2.6 million views since it was shared on Wednesday.

Emraan's fans were quick to react to the video as they showered the actor with overwhelming response. One of the users wrote in the comments section, “Original story presented in a best way truly an emotional song."