Emraan Hashmi Prepares for Faceoff with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, Shares Shirtless Pic

Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for his next, Salman Khan-led Tiger 3. The third instalment in the Tiger franchise will have Emraan play the role of an antagonist. Recently, the actor treated fans with a glimpse of his physical transformation and the look has left everyone speechless. The 42-year-old teased his Instagram family with a shirtless photograph of himself taken in the gym. It must have taken rigorous sessions for the actor to attain the level of physique. Emraan also has a bandana and a face mask on as he flaunts his well chiseled muscles and washboard abs. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Only just the beginning.”

Emraan was last seen in the film Mumbai Saga, which released earlier this year. Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the Sanjay Gupta directorial also starred John Abraham, Kajal Agarwal, Prateik Babbar, Jackie Shroff, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte. Emraan was pitted against John in the gangster drama.

The actor also had Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rhea Chakraborty up for release. The film was delayed owing to the pandemic and the makers have not announced a new release date yet. During an interaction with PTI earlier this year, the actor spoke about his experience working alongside the megastar, Sr Bachchan. “It was a fanboy moment with him (Amitabh Bachchan). His dedication to craft, seeing him perform and being in one frame was quite good,” he told the news portal.

Before Emraan signed for Tiger 3, he was excited about working in the film. “I would love to work in the franchise. I would love to work with Salman. It has always been a dream and hopefully, it will come true,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Tiger 3 would mark the actor’s maiden collaboration with Salman and Katrina Kaif. The first film in the hit franchise, Ek Tha Tiger (2012) was directed by Kabir Khan, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Maneesh Sharma will direct the upcoming instalment.

