Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Emraan Hashmi Recalls 'Tough Phase' in Life When Son Battled Cancer

Emraan recently shot for a Karamveer Special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 with Founder and CEO of Cuddles Foundation, Purnota Dutta Bahl, who is considered as a messiah for poor kids suffering from cancer.

IANS

Updated:November 23, 2019, 8:34 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Emraan Hashmi Recalls 'Tough Phase' in Life When Son Battled Cancer
Emraan Hashmi. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Actor Emraan Hashmi recalled the tough phase in his life when his young son fought cancer.

The actor recently shot for a Karamveer Special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 with Founder and CEO of Cuddles Foundation, Purnota Dutta Bahl, who is considered as a messiah for poor kids suffering from cancer.

"I have been following Purnota's work since many years because my son was diagnosed with cancer five years ago, and later my mother too became a victim of the disease. A family is emotionally devastated when somebody from that family is diagnosed with cancer," said Emraan.

"My son Ayaan's remission phase - during which the cancer might make a comeback - was a tough phase for us as we parents go through a lot of fear psychosis. The whole process is psychologically disturbing. While researching about the disease, I got to know that nutrition plays an important role in the treatment as the body needs a strong immune system while going through the treatment. Even after the medical treatment, we have to focus on follow-up care, which involves proper nutrition and the well-being of a person, which has been the focal point of Cuddle foundation."

Mumbai resident Purnota is known for her work in providing nutrition to underprivileged children suffering from cancer in government and charitable hospitals.

Purnota said, "Firstly, I would like to reiterate that children's cancer can be cured, so if you have the slightest of doubt that your child is unwell, please take them to a medical personnel. Also, Cuddles foundation has acquired success because most people in our organisation are medical professionals. People have wrong notion that people who work in NGOs don't do well financially. The fact is that you can lead a comfortable life even while working for not-for-profits organisation.

"In today's time, India needs more professionals to come forward and help us with these causes. Also, many children take medical treatment, but do not focus on nutrition which is also required for them to build immunity and fight the disease."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram