Emraan Hashmi Reveals Who Gave Him the Tag of 'Serial Kisser'

For the first 10 years of his career, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi was tagged as a ‘serial kisser’ but when he started taking up challenging roles, to some extent the actor was able to brush away his previous image. Emraan, who is all set for his next release Chehre, shared that he had given the title of being a serial kisser to himself as a joke. However, the joke went on to bag headlines and eventually overpower his image in the industry, therefore the actor was offered roles that were only close to that image. “It overpowered everything, it became a priority. And you had a country that was obsessive about this; sexuality and portraying it on screen,” Emraan told Bollywood Bubble.

The actor also mentioned that with time, he got sick of the ‘serial kisser’ image as he was not getting any creative fulfillment. Talking about reaching a saturation point, Emraan said that though those movies were doing well at the box office, the actor in him craved for more diverse content. Emraan said that he is maturing as an actor but back then he chose those scripts as they were working right in the industry. He further stated that Bollywood looks forward to Xerox copies of everything, therefore the industry lacks creative fulfillment.

Later Emraan took up roles in movies like Shanghai, Tigers, and others for which, his fans showered him with love on social media. The actor said that these movies had also benefitted him in a big way therefore, he is constantly striving to do something different with his films.

Emraan will be next seen in Chehre, which is slated to release in theatres on August 27. Directed by Rumy Jafry, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, and Annu Kapoor among others. From the trailer, it is learned that Emraan is essaying the role of a business tycoon who has a complicated past.

