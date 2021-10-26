Emraan Hashmi Says He Tested Positive for Covid in Vienna, Talks About Tiger 3 Shoot

Despite reports doing the round that Emraan Hashmi will be essaying the role of the antagonist in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif‘s Tiger 3, the actor has not confirmed the news yet. However, the actor was recently spotted in Turkey and Vienna where the cast and the crew of the film was shooting for some important scenes. Now, a report in an entertainment portal suggests that the actor had contracted Covid in Vienna. When asked about his experience of being a part of a big project like Tiger 3, Hashmi told Pinkvilla, “I was actually shopping in Turkey. Who told you that I was shooting? Turkey is a fantastic place to shop. I also went to Vienna to shop. There are so many great heritage sites and good churches. It’s fascinating."

He further added, “I also got Covid in there for exactly four days. It wasn’t a pleasurable experience but my Covid stint was very short. I had it for exactly four days. But that’s my gift from Vienna."

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi: Loving All Gossip Around My Work, Never Accepted or Denied Starring in Tiger 3

Talking further about his trip and Tiger 3 shooting coinciding, he joked, “I was actually passing by the streets and saw the shoot. I wanted to get out and take autographs, but I was headed to the airport so couldn’t stop."

In a conversation with News18, the actor was asked about his association with Tiger 3. He replied, “Let there be people’s judgements and assumptions about me. I am loving all the gossip and how people are intrigued about my work. I never agreed or denied being part of the film.”

Meanwhile, the actor is looking forward to the release of his horror film Dybbuk which will stream on Amazon Prime from October 29. The movie, also starring Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul, is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam horror film Ezra, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.