Emraan Hashmi Shares Selfie Before Flying Off to Turkey; Is He a Part of Salman Khan's Tiger 3?

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi was said to be playing the antagonist in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. However, in a recent interview, his ambitious reply left people wondering whether he is actually a part of the film. He had said, “I will not negate that, but I will not say yes too. I will speak about it when the time is right." Now, Hashmi took to social media to share a selfie before flying to Turkey. In the photo shared on Instagram, he can be seen dressed in a casual black t-shirt with a matching face mask and shades.

He captioned the photo as, “Catching a red eye flight to 🇹🇷 !! ✈️."

According to reports, the cast and crew of the film are currently completing the international leg of the shoot and has now moved to Turkey, after shooting in Russia. Hashmi’s Instagram post is making people wonder whether he is joining Khana and Kaif for the shoot of Tiger 3.

Meanwhile, his recent film Chehre was released a couple of days back. Helmed by Rumy Jafry the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rhea Chakraborty along with others. He also has Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ezra in the pipeline.

