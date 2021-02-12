Emraan Hashmi to Play Baddie in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3'?

Rumours have started floating that the upcoming Tiger film, with franchise stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, will see Emraan Hashmi play the villain. A source close to the development was quoted by a website saying, "He is a fine, intense actor and that quality won him the role."

Meanwhile, there is still no official word on Tiger 3. However, reports have suggested that it will go on the floors in March with Salman and Katrina kicking off the shoot. By the time, Salman will have wrapped up the current season of Bigg Boss, which is said to have its finale on February 21.

Emraan will be featuring in Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan, which is set to release later this year.

Apart from the highly anticipated Tiger 3, Salman will be seen in Antim: The Final Truth in a guest role. The movie is led by his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Salman also has Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali lined up for shoot.

Before all of that, Salman will be seeing the theatrical release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid. The actioner is directed by Prabhudeva and features Disha Patani opposite him.

Which Salman film are you most excited about?