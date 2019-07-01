Emraan Hashmi to Step into the Shoes of IAF Officer KC Kuruvilla for Upcoming Movie Vayusena
At the end of the year, Emraan will be seen in another movie as an IAF officer. The actor will be essaying the role of Retd. Air Commodore Kariyadil Cheriyan Kuruvilla.
(Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)
After being known as the romantic hero for quite long, actor Emraan Hashmi is now taking up challenging roles to justify his talent. Recently, the actor wrapped up the shoot for Rumi Jaffrey’s Chehre, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. At the end of the year, Emraan will be seen in another movie as an IAF officer. The actor will be essaying the role of Retd. Air Commodore Kariyadil Cheriyan Kuruvilla aka KC Kuruvilla in director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte’s next film, Vayusena.
The movie, which is slated to release in November this year, will be wrapped up in a start-to-finish schedule. According to the reports, the makers have already written to the government, seeking permission to shoot at a real airbase along with fighter planes.
In his interview to Bombay Times, director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte said that Emraan Hashmi hasn’t played such roles before. He would love to do such a role and therefore gave an instant nod to the film. Explaining further, the director said that it is a human story which begins with the 1971 Indo-Pak war and ends with 1999 Indo-Pak Kargil war.
The director plans to shoot the film on real locations, especially the airbase, for which they are expecting a positive response from the government regarding permissions.
Flying Officer Kariyadil Cheriyan Kuruvilla served with a Fighter Bomber Squadron in the Western Sector during the Indo-Pak war in December 1972. On December 4, 1971, the officer carried out a strike over Chander airfield, where he successfully attacked enemy aircraft on ground and airfield installations. He carried out another strike over Chistian Mandi on December 5, 1971, followed by a Dera Baba Nanak area attacked on December 6, 1971. He was awarded the Vir Chakra in 1973.
