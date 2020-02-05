Emraan Hashmi's 10-year-old Son Ayaan's Speech on World Cancer Day Will Melt Your Heart

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 but emerged a survivor after a long battle. Recently, at a World Cancer Day event held at Mumbai's Amphitheatre, Ayaan spoke about his struggles while combating cancer.

The 10-year-old started by saying that cancer is horrible and it hurts but it taught him how to be strong, joyful and how to enjoy life. He described how he found it incredibly exhausting and challenging to fight cancer every day. He addressed the crowd citing that everyone present has the qualities required to fight cancer – fearless and strong.

He informed that his first time as a guest speaker was at an awareness event held by Tata Memorial, Mumbai in 2019. Finally he concluded his speech in a motivational manner by saying, "Cancer is curable".

After Ayaan's speech ended, the crowd cheered and clapped for Ayaan's brave presentation. His proud mother Parveen Hashmi shared an excerpt of her son's speech on Instagram.

Among the audience, Sonali Bendre, who was present at the ceremony to show support, was also seen giving a standing ovation. She shared a post on Instagram where she also praised Ayaan.

The evening was hosted by the Priya Dutt founded Nargis Dutt Foundation.

Emraan has written a book titled The Kiss of Life, where he has opened up about the fights he and his family put up through those years little Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer and treated.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.