1-min read

Emraan Hashmi's New Lamborghini Steals the Show on the Streets of Mumbai

Emraan Hashmi was spotted driving his new Lamborghini Aventador in Mumbai. Watch video here.

News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2019, 6:55 PM IST
Emraan Hashmi's New Lamborghini Steals the Show on the Streets of Mumbai
Image of Emraan Hashmi, courtesy of Instagram
Emraan Hashmi has purchased a new Lamborghini Aventador and the actor took it out for a spin in Mumbai recently. Paparazzi Viral Bhayani's Instagram handle posted a video of Emraan behind the wheels of his yellow-coloured mean machine and we can't help but admire his sense in fast and luxury cars.

See video here:

As per various websites, the luxury car's worth is somewhere around Rs 4.76 Crores onwards and comes in various colour variants.

On the work front, Emraan is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated Netflix series Bard of Blood, which is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Bard of Blood is all set to start streaming on September 27, 2019. All episodes of the series will be launched at the same time exclusively on Netflix to 149 million users across 190 countries.

The story is about four officers belonging to the Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) who are compromised before they could relay an important piece of information to India. They get captured and are about to be decapitated. Needless to say that the stakes are high.

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Bard of Blood is based on a book of the same name written by Bilal Siddiqui and also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Shobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari, Gaurav Verma and Rajit Kapoor among others in pivotal roles.

Emraan is also shooting for his mystery-thriller film with Amitabh Bachchan, titled Chehre.

