1-min read

Emraan Hashmi's The Body to Clash with Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 On December 13

The Body revolves around a police officer's search for a body gone missing from a morgue. The film features Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika.

News18.com

Updated:November 8, 2019, 5:31 PM IST
A file photo of Emraan Hashmi.

Actor Emraan Hashmi's upcoming suspense thriller, The Body, will release on December 13. Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, the film is inspired by the Spanish thriller El Cuerpo.

The Body revolves around a police officer's search for a body gone missing from a morgue. The film features Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika. Apart from announcing the release date, the makers have also unveiled the movie's official poster in which blood can be seen spilling on a floor from a wine glass.

"This December, join the search to find #TheBody. Unravel the mystery on Friday the 13th," Emraan wrote on Instagram.

The Body will be releasing on the same day as the Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2, which is also set to open on December 13. It is a sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani and features Rani reprising her role of Inspector Shivani Roy. Directed by Gopi Puthran, the sequel is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
