Emraan to Star as Real Life Detective in Father's Day

Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing Suryakant Bhande Patil a real life detective for Shantanu Baagchi.

IANS

Updated:August 6, 2018, 3:07 PM IST
Emraan to Star as Real Life Detective in Father's Day
Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing Suryakant Bhande Patil a real life detective for Shantanu Baagchi.
Mumbai: Actor Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing Suryakant Bhande Patil, a detective who has solved 120 child kidnapping cases for free in the upcoming movie Father's Day.

Emraan on Monday took to Twitter to announce about the project, which will be co-produced by him.

"Excited to announce my film ‘Father's Day' based on the life of Suryakant Bhande Patil, India's top detective who has solved 120 child kidnapping cases for free. Directed by Shantanu Baagchi, written by Ritesh Shah. Produced by Emraan Hashmi Films and Mataram Films," he wrote.

Other details about the films were still under wraps.

The 39-year-old actor is currently busy with Cheat India, based on education scams in India. It will release on January 25, 2019.

