'End of Our Story': Wife Neetu Singh's Heartbreaking Farewell to Rishi Kapoor

The most touching social media tribute to Rishi Kapoor comes from his wife Neetu, who posted a heartbreaking caption on Instagram in memory of the actor.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 1:31 PM IST
Neetu Kapoor (née Singh) was not only Rishi Kapoor's life partner for about 40 years, but also his-co-star in several hit Bollywood movies. Their story began on the sets of a film, and ended when the actor breathed his last on April 30.

The yesteryear actress bid a poignant farewell to her late husband on Instagram on Saturday. She posted a photo of Rishi and called it, "End of our story."

End of our story ❤️❤️

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Rishi and Neetu met on the sets of 1974 movie Zehreela Insaan and fell in love. They later starred in Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhi Kabhie, Do Dooni Chaar and many more movies together.

Neetu was still at the prime of her career when she married Rishi at the age of 21. The couple have two kids together - Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor.

Neetu has spoken about how she wanted to live a simple life after getting married. "And then my husband told me to finish everything, so we could eventually start a family. It wasn't that women couldn't work (after marriage) but I was tired working for 15 years continuously. I wanted a simple life," said the actress.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering. Neetu was always by his side during these difficult times.

Read: Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's Love Story Is Straight Out Of A Fairytale

