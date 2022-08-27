'Enemies Spreading Lies': Nithya Menon on Refusing to Meet Producer on Film Set

Nithya Menon is a well-known face of Indian cinema. She has worked in the Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam film industries. Nithya has perfectly carved her niche in the film industry. Nithya is a very popular heroine in the Telugu audience and has acted in films like Bheemla Nayak and Skylab. However, like every celeb, even her name has had its fair share of controversies.

Recently, there were rumours that the actress refused to meet a producer on the sets of Dakshamayam Oru Penkutty in Kerala. After the incident, the producer said that the actress was arrogant and therefore should be banned from acting in Malayalam films.

Recently, in an interview, Nithya Menon talked about her enemies and said, “Many people in the industry think that I am too arrogant. Hence, the name Nagu Pogaru. But there is no truth in that. I have many enemies in the film industry.

“They are spreading lies against me when I don’t do as they like. Those who cannot see our growth, try to pull us down. So far no one who has acted with me has said that I am difficult to work with. But when I was growing up, many accusations were made against me,” she said.

A few weeks ago, there were also reports that Nithya is getting married. However, the actress refuted these speculations. She has shared a video on her social media handle and said, “I just thought I’ll take this opportunity to say it directly myself that I am not getting married. It’s just a big happy made-up story. There’s nothing close to it. Nothing literally. No plans either and nobody is in the picture. So yeah, that’s not happening. This is a classic case of someone who’s just bored. Someone who wants to write a made-up article. I have no plans for it.”

On the work front, Nithya Menon was last seen in Thiruchitrambalam with Dhanush.

