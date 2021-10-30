Enemy Director Anand Shankar Says ‘Will Watch Annaatthe First’  

Tamil Nadu will witness a clash of two big films—superstar Rajinikanth’s Annatthe and Vishal Arya’s Enemy— this Diwali season. The director Enemy, Anand Shankar, has however announced to watch ‘Annatthe’ first in theatres as he has never missed the first-day first-show of any Rajinikanth movie. At a press meet, ahead of the release of his movie Enemy, Anand revealed his plans.

The director said, “In the last fifteen to twenty years, I have never missed watching the first-day-first show of Rajini sir’s movies. This time I will do the same. I will watch Annaatthe first and then, I will go to Enemy’s show. I hope the audience will also do the same."

Both the action-packed films are expected to draw a large crowd to the theatres this Diwali season after the short disruptions caused by Covid-19 pandemic. However, the producers of Enemy expressed their disappointment over the availability of a lesser number of screens for their film as the Rajini starrer Annaatthe has occupied most of the theatres.

According to reports, out of the available 1100 theatres in the state, Annathe is releasing in 900 of them. Enemy producers could manage only 100 screens as other cinema halls are occupied with Hollywood film Eternals.

Earlier, an audio clip of Vinod Kumar, one of the producers of Enemy, complaining to the Producers’ council on the same issue went viral on social media. In the audio, Vinod has said that despite getting a good offer from OTT giant Disney+Hotstar, he is releasing Enemy in theaters and it’s impossible to release a superstar film on 900 screens.

He wanted to release his film in at least 250 theatres and sought help from the Producers’ council on this.

