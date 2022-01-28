'Energy Ball on Sets': Prabhas' Note, Film Poster For Shruti Haasan on Her Birthday

Shruti Haasan is active in both Bollywood and South films, much like her father Kamal Haasan was in his early days. Well, today Shruti is celebrating her 35th birthday and has received a lot of birthday wishes from celebrities and her fans. However, it is Telugu superstar Prabhas whose wish caught everyone’s attention on social media.

Instagram:

While releasing the poster of Prashanth Neel directorial action film Salaar, Prabhas introduced his co-star Shruti on Instagram and also wrote a cute note in the caption. The actor wrote, “My entertaining heroine, the energy ball on the sets @shrutzhaasan a very happy birthday!.”

In the comments section of his Instagram post, the birthday girl thanked Prabhas. She commented, “Thank you so much, universal darling!!!! Biggest hugs.”

Through the new poster of the film, the actor also revealed the name of Shruti’s character — Aadya. In the poster, Shruti is seen in a thoughtful pose wearing a brown Kurti. Apart from this, Director Prashanth Neel has also wished the actor on Twitter and thanked her for being a part of the film. While talking about her role in Salaar, Shruti revealed, “It is still too nascent to talk about it but my character won’t be performing stunts even though the film will be heavy on action."

Salaar, the upcoming action thriller, has been written and directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The film is said to have a lot of action sequences. According to sources, Prabhas and Shruti will also be seen romancing on-screen. It is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada and will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil and is all set to be released on April 14th, 2022 worldwide.

