'Energy is Back': Nandamuri Balakrishna's Talk Show Unstoppable Returns on Dec 3

The third episode of the celebrity talk show, Unstoppable, hosted by Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is lovingly called Balayya, will be available for streaming this week. The episode will be premiering on December 3 on Telugu streaming service Aha Video. The show started on November 4, and it will be graced by some of the biggest film stars opening up and narrating their life stories to Balakrishna.

The show, which started on Diwali, has already aired the first two episodes. It was put on hold after Balayya took a temporary break for treatment of an injury. He was advised by doctors to rest for three weeks after he sustained a hand injury during the shooting of Akhanda. Balayya also attended the recent Akhanda pre-release event with a bandage on his hand.

Now, he has returned to the show, and the audience is seen cheering for him. “The energy is back to set your screens ablaze,” Aha Video said in a tweet while sharing the promo.

The energy is back to set your screens ablaze 🔥#NandamuriBalakrishna Garu is back in action to bring to you great conversations and celebrations. #UnstoppableWithNBK episode 3 promo coming soon.#MansionHouse @tnldoublehorse @swargaseema #NandGokulGhee #TilakNagarIndustries pic.twitter.com/S1aTPl2Exn— ahavideoIN (@ahavideoIN) November 29, 2021

It is still unclear who the next guests are going to be on “Unstoppable", which the makers have termed as “baap of all talk shows”. The first episode featured Manchu Mohan Bahu, Manoj, Vishnu, and Lakshmi as guests. The second episode had Nani as the chief guest.

As far as films are concerned, Balakrishna is coming with the action drama, Akhanda. The Tamil film is scheduled to release on December 2. The Boyapati Srinu directorial will feature Pragya Jaiswal opposite the veteran actor, with Srikanth also playing a key role. Balakrishna’s last outing Ruler in 2019 failed to live up to expectations and bombed at the box office. He is now hoping to give a hit at the box office. The bookings for the movie have started.

