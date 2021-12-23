'Energy-Packed': New Lyrical Video From Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju Out

The makers of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya-starrer Bangarraju have unveiled the full lyrical video song, Vaasivaadi Tassadiyya, from the film. Termed the party song of the year, the song features Jaathi Rathnalu’ fame Faria Abdulla matching steps with the Akkineni father-son duo.

Chaitanya Akkineni shared the song on his Twitter handle, saying, “Here’s the energy-packed Ey Bangarraju … Vaasivaadi tassadiyyaa https://bit.ly/3p92xe4 from #Bangarraaju… enjoy!”

Here’s the tweet:

The lyrics of the song have been penned by the film’s director Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, while Harshavardhan Chavali, Mohana Bhogaraju, and Shahiti Chaganti have given vocals.

The lyrical video shows Naga Chaitanya dressed in a colourful outfit in a rustic look and Faria Abdulla in a country women’s glitzy attire. In between, Nagarjuna, in traditional white dhoti, and Ramya Krishna in yellow saree, join them with matching steps.

The Bangarraju team had earlier released Naa Kosam. The song penned by Balaji and sung by Sid Shriram continues to impress the audience with its melodious music.

The Akkineni father-son duo will be sharing the screen for the second time after the classic hit Manam. The film is slated for a 2022 release but no date has been announced by the makers. The commercial-entertainer also stars Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty in the female lead roles. The music for the movie is composed by Anup Rubens.

Jointly bankrolled by Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios, Bangarraju is the sequel to Nagarjuna’s 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana.

