ED Summons Rhea Chakraborty To Appear In Sushant Singh Rajput Case on August 7

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on the suspicion of money laundering and using late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's funds for personal use. The actress has been called in to join the investigation on Friday, August 7.

According to sources speaking to CNN News18, Enforcement Directorate will be investigating investments made by Rhea in two properties in Mumbai. They will be checking id the flow of funds in these properties was from Sushant Singh Rajput's account. Rhea's Chartered Accountant (CA) has also been summoned.

This comes hours after Sushant's CA Sandeep Shridhar was summoned by the ED. He was questioned about the late actor's finances and the companies that he had set up in the past.

On July 28, KK Singh, the father of Sushant filed a separate FIR in Patna which accused Rhea and members of her family of abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy and cheating. He had also complained that Rs 15 crores was withdrawn from Sushant's account by Rhea in a short span of time.

The FIR was lodged after the intervention of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. IPC sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 have been imposed by the Patna police. A four member team of Bihar police has been investigating in Mumbai ever since.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).