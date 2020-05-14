Engaged to Be Married, Pooja Bedi Says Her Kids Alaya and Omar Wanted Her to Settle Down

Pooja Bedi got engaged to Maneck Contractor on Valentine's Day last year and will reportedly tie the knot soon. The single mother to Alaya and Omar has reportedly said that it was her kids who wanted her to get married again.

Pooja said that her children have really liked the men in her life. Just before Maneck came into her life, Alaya and Omar were chatting about something and they said that she should really get her life together and settle with one person.

Pooja's ex-husband, Farhan Furniturewala, is married to Laila Khan Furniturewala and has a son named Zaan with her. Alaya and Omar wanted the same for their mother, too.

"Just before Maneck came into my life, Alaya and Omar were chatting about something and they said, 'Mama, you should really get your life together.' I said, 'What?' They said, 'Yeah, look at papa. He has met Laila aunty and settled down with her. They have had a child together. He has got his life sorted. You should also get someone and just get married and settle down'," she told SpotboyE.

Maneck was Pooja's senior at her school and they reconnected after many years on their alumni WhatsApp group. After being in a relationship for a little over a year, they have finally got engaged in February last year. Pooja had shared the news of her engagement with pictures of them and the ring on social media.

She posted, "He has literally swept me off my feet... i accepted Maneck Contractor's proposal whilst sailing in a hot air balloon. Wish all of you a lifetime of happiness & to always dream of a rainbow at the end of a storm."

Wish all of you a lifetime of happiness & to always dream of a rainbow at the end of a storm ❤ pic.twitter.com/JGvBSoIc2V — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 14, 2019

Pooja recently turned 50 and celebrated with her family during the lockdown. Her daughter Alaya made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie also starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in lead roles.

