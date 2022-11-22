Engagement Rings Bollywood Celebs Received From Their Partners

“Diamonds are every girl’s best friend,” and men are clearly aware of that, especially when they come with a promise of marriage. Well, in that case, Bollywood celebrities are a few steps ahead. This includes both on-screen and real-life Bollywood love marriages. The last few celebrity weddings we’ve witnessed have all been spectacular and romantic.

But, while you were focused on the locations and outfits, you overlooked one important shiny detail: their wedding or engagement rings. And this is one accessory that none of these actresses mind wearing repeatedly. However, being a Bollywood celebrity means being extravagant, so even the diamonds on their fingers are exorbitantly priced. And if you’re about to propose to your girlfriend and need some ideas, just keep scrolling.

South Indian beauty has one of the largest and most expensive rings among our Bollywood celebrities. Asin married Rahul Sharma, the founder of Revolt Motors, YU Televentures, and co-founder of Micromax Informatics, in 2016. Since then, the actress has been wearing a 20-carat solitaire on her ring finger, which reportedly costs 6 crores. The ring, which was designed by a couple of friends and imported from Belgium, even has the couple’s initials engraved on it.

Shilpa Shetty, an evergreen beauty, wears a diamond that shines almost as brightly as she does. Her husband of ten years, business tycoon Raj Kundra, presented her with a 20-carat ring worth three crores.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding in 2018 was everything. The view, the Sabyasachi outfits, and even the photos are all stunning. However, on the 34-year-old’s ring finger was something your keen eyes may have missed. The actress is frequently seen wearing a platinum rectangle solitaire. According to sources, the costs are between 1.3 and 2.7 crores.

After a whirlwind romance lasting less than a year, our very own Desi Girl married Nick Jonas in a lavish wedding. And now that the couple has a new home, Nick has given her a car and a snowmobile, while PC has given him a puppy. Nothing (except the puppy) would be a better gift than the Tiffany diamond on PC’s fingers. Her platinum engagement ring features a cushion-cut diamond with small baguette diamonds on the sides. It is estimated to cost about 2.1 crores.

Anushka Sharma’s 2017 wedding to then-Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli was the first celebrity wedding to make us all teary-eyed. Everything about the event was dreamy, from the venue to how the power couple looked together. Not to mention Anushka’s engagement ring, which is said to have cost the cricketer a crore.

