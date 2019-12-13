English Activist Katie Piper Praises Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Trailer
Katie Piper herself is an acid attack survivor who had been attacked by her ex-boyfriend in 2008.
English Presenter Katie Piper, who is an acid attack survivor, has loved the trailer of Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Chhapaak.
Taking to Instagram, Katie Piper praised the trailer, writing, "watching the trailer took my breath away. I had to watch 3-4 times for it all to sink in. The film explores what it really means to survive an acid attack in India."

Chhapaak @deepikapadukone new movie Watching this trailer took my breath away. I had to watch 3/4 times for it all to sink in. This film explores what it really means to survive an acid attack in Indian. Based on true events the film follow Maltis traumatic medical journey and her fight for justice in a legal battle against her attacker a man who couldn’t cope with her rejecting his advances. Maltis face is permanently scarred but not her spirit, that is unbreakable. An untold story of trauma and triumph. Directed by: MEGHNA GULZAR Produced by: FOX STAR STUDIOS | KA PRODUCTIONS | MRIGA FILMS Written by: ATIKA CHOHAN MEGHNA GULZAR Starring: DEEPIKA PADUKONE VIKRANT MASSEY Releasing on: 10th JANUARY 2020 @deepikapadukone @vikrantmassey87 @meghnagulzar @thelaxmiagarwal @toalokdixit @foxstarhindi @mrigafilms @_kaproductions
She added: "Based on true events, the film follows Malti's traumatic medical journey and her fight for justice in a legal battle against her attacker - a man who couldn't cope with her rejecting his advances. Malti's face is permanently scarred but not her spirit, that is unbreakable. An untold story of trauma and triumph."
According to reports, Katie had acid thrown on her by her ex-boyfriend and an accomplice, causing major damage to her face and blindness in one eye in 2008.
Deepika's film "Chhapaak" revolves around the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
The movie, which is scheduled to release in January 2020, is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It also features Vikrant Massey.
