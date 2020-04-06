MOVIES

1-MIN READ

English Medium Starring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan Re-released on Streaming Platform

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 12:03 PM IST
Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium, which hit the theatres on March 13 amid the coronavirus outbreak, has now released online. Soon after the film released, in order to arrest the spread of COVID-19, theaters across multiple states were ordered to be shut by the government. The film is currently being streamed on the newly-launched Disney Plus on Hotstar VIP, Irrfan confirmed the same through a tweet on Sunday night.

"Hop on to the dreamy roller-coaster ride with this father-daughter duo as we bring to you the World Digital Premiere of #AngreziMedium only on @DisneyplusHSVIP! Watch now," he tweeted.

Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead roles, with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is a follow-up of the 2017 crossover hit comedy, Hindi Medium.

Prior to the trailer release of the film, Maddock Films Twitter had shared Irrfan’s voice message with the audience. In the clip, the actor had expressed his desire to promote the film with the same heart the team has created it but he could not because of his health condition. Addressing his fans he had said that he believes the film will evoke emotions on all levels and hopes. Lastly, he concluded his message with an optimistic expression and said, “Wait for me”.

Revolving around a beautiful relationship between a single doting father, Irrfan and his daughter Radhika, the film also has Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and others.

